Birmingham City allegedly copy BTS' logo to unveil new South Korean signing

Birmingham City have been accused of copying the BTS logo to announce the signing of South Korean midfielder Paik Seung-ho.
The 26-year-old signed a two-year contract with Birmingham and became the first South Korean player to represent the Championship side.
However, the way they made the announcement has sparked an online backlash from BTS fandom ARMY.
The club used the initials "PSH" for Paik Seung-ho within a design resembling the logo of the K-pop group BTS.
January 29, 2024
Many fans expressed their displeasure on social media, arguing that the logo was clearly inspired by BTS' logo and used without permission.