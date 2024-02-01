 Birmingham City allegedly copy BTS' logo to unveil new South Korean signing | inside World Soccer


Birmingham City allegedly copy BTS' logo to unveil new South Korean signing

Thursday, February 1, 2024

Paik Seung-ho is the first South Korean player to represent Birmingham City
Photo: @BCFC

Birmingham City have been accused of copying the BTS logo to announce the signing of South Korean midfielder Paik Seung-ho.

The 26-year-old signed a two-year contract with Birmingham and became the first South Korean player to represent the Championship side.

However, the way they made the announcement has sparked an online backlash from BTS fandom ARMY.

The club used the initials "PSH" for Paik Seung-ho within a design resembling the logo of the K-pop group BTS.

This unexpected similarity has left fans perplexed and upset, questioning the originality and intent behind the club's choice of design.

Many fans expressed their displeasure on social media, arguing that the logo was clearly inspired by BTS' logo and used without permission.

Birmingham City allegedly copy BTS' logo to unveil new South Korean signing
Photo: X

Don't forget to join us on Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and Instagram
on Thursday, February 01, 2024
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License