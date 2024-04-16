Worst penalty miss of the season sees Osasuna lose to Valencia

Osasuna striker Ante Budimir missed what may be the worst penalty kick of his career against Valencia on Sunday.
With Osasuna trailing 1-0, they were awarded a spot-kick in the 4th minute of stoppage time.
After a lengthy VAR review, it was ajudged that Budimir had been fouled by Hugo Guillamón inside the area.
READ MORE: Belgian soccer match to be REPLAYED after major VAR error
The Croatian forward stepped up to the spot but what happened next was utterly ridiculous.
Trying to outfox giant Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, Budimir stuttered his step but got it horribly wrong and tripped, flicking the ball off the spot with his left foot.
The ball then rolled into the grateful clutches of Mamardashvili, who had the easiest penalty save of all-time.
The goal could have helped Budimir equal the tally of Girona star Artem Dovbyk, who is currently leading the Pichichi race with 16 goals to his name.
❌ Emoción hasta el último minuto#OsasunaValencia 🔴🦇#LaLigaHighlights pic.twitter.com/Zynt4feJNZ— Valencia CF (@valenciacf) April 15, 2024
READ MORE: Is this the most awkward penalty incident ever?
This is also the first time in eight attempts that Budimir has missed a penalty in La Liga.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.