Friday, December 8, 2023

Is this the most awkward penalty incident ever?

One of the most bizarre penalty incidents of all time took place on Thursday during a Saudi Pro League match between Al Fateh and Al Hazm.

With Al Hazm leading 1-0, Al Fateh defender Fahad Al Harbi decided to high five his goalkeeper Jacob Rinne after he made a save.

However, instead of finding his teammate's hand, Al Harbi inadvertently touched the ball with his own hand.

Despite the unusual circumstances, Al Harbi's hand did make contact with the ball inside the penalty area.

A VAR check took place and after the decision was confirmed, Tozé converted from 12 yards to double Al Hazm's lead.

