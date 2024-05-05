Sheffield Utd break unwanted Premier League record

Sheffield United have recorded an unwanted milestone that hasn't happened in English top division football for 115 years.It has been a season to forget for the Blades who were officially relegated from the Premier League last month after a 5-1 defeat to Newcastle United.United have been blunt all season and on top of going down to the Championship, they're also going down as one of the worst ever teams in the Premier League after conceding their 100th goal of the campaign in Saturday’s 3-1 home loss against Nottingham Forest.That gave Chris Wilder's men an unwanted record as the first club to concede 100 goals in a 38-match Premier League season.

100 - Sheffield United have become the first side to concede 100 goals in a 38-game English top-flight campaign since Leicester City in 1908-09 (102). Centurions. #SHUNFO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 4, 2024

Swindon Town also conceded 100 goals in the 1993/94 Premier League season, but there were 42 games played in that particular campaign.Derby County previously held the worst goal record over a 38-game campaign, shipping 89 goals in 2007/08.United have two matches remaining this season, and need to keep clean sheets in both to avoid setting the outright mark for goals conceded in a Premier League campaign.