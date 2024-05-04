Roda JC fans celebrate 'false' promotion after stadium announcer gaffe

Roda JC supporters supporters stormed their pitch on Friday thinking they had achieved promotion to the Eredivisie - only to be brutally denied by goal elsewhere.Supporters streamed onto the pitch at Parkstad Limburg Stadion after a 2-0 victory against Cambuur in the Eerste Divisie, under the impression that they had finished in the top two.Fans twirled yellow scarves, ran in jubilation, believing their side had confirmed their spot in the Dutch top flight for the first time since 2014.But there was one problem - their closest rivals had not yet finished playing.Elsewhere in Eerste Divisie play, Groningen were 1-0 down to Telstar and appeared to be set for defeat.A Groningen loss would do the job for Roda, and at full time it seemed like that was going to happen.However, a dramatic equaliser from Thom van Bergen in the 95th minute halted the party for Roda fans.To add to the drama, Telstar would go on to put the ball in the back of the net afterwards, only for the goal to be chalked off.At Roda, the party fired back into life after the stadium announcer, Wim Frijns, wrongly claimed that the goal had stood.Supporters had gathered to race onto the pitch and players returned from the dressing room.

Een belangrijke les vandaag in Kerkrade: begin pas met de pitch invasion op het moment dat je zeker weet dat je gaat promoveren😅



De supporters van Roda JC dachten dat hun ploeg was gepromoveerd naar de Eredivisie, tot er op een ander veld nog gescoord werd. pic.twitter.com/fil4HOFPKv — Voetbal Ultras (@VoetbalUltras) May 3, 2024

It started with supporters entering the field.



Someone said to me, "Telstar has scored a goal." People were crying next to me, players came out, everyone was celebrating. So I thought, "It must be so."



A little later I heard that the goal had been disallowed.



Sometimes you also have to experience strange situations. I've been doing this for decades and I'm only human. Something can always go wrong.

In an interview with, Wim Frijns put his hand up to what turned out to be an awkward moment.Roda still appear likely to achieve a belated promotion on the last day of the season and fittingly, they will face Groningen with their fate very much in their own hands.