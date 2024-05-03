EFL overturn 'most blatant red card you'll ever see'

Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper Thimothée Lo-Tutala has seen his red card overturned upon appeal, despite what many see as the "most blatant red card ever".Lo-Tutala was sent off by referee Alex Chilowicz in the 55th minute of the 2-2 draw away at Gillingham last weekend.The Hull City loanee got in a terrible mix up with one of his defenders and clearly handled outside his box.

This is the most blatant red card you’ll ever see. How on earth has it been overturned?! #drfc #crewealex https://t.co/sHgcbRhCss pic.twitter.com/PO1VwbbIDp — Red Alex (@RedAlexCrewe) May 1, 2024

The sending-off would have meant he missed their semi-final first leg away at Crewe Alexandra next Monday.However, an appeal on the grounds of wrongful dismissal has been successful, with an independent disciplinary panelling finding in Doncaster's favour.The red card has been rescinded as it was deemed he did not deny an obvious goalscoring opportunity.The law dictates that a goalkeeper can only be sent off for handling outside of their area when they're denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity.When Lo-Tutala palmed at the ball, there were three covering Doncaster defenders with a Gillingham attacker behind them, and it wasn't going towards the goal.As a result, a yellow card would have been the right punishment going off the rulebook.