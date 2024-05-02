Linesman PUNCHED in face in sudden mid-game attack

Shocking footage has emerged of a linesman being punched in the face by a staff member from a rival football team in North Wales.The alleged assault took place at a North Wales Coast Football Association match between Amlwch Town and Penrhyndeudraeth on Saturday.With one of the visiting players serving voluntarily as the linesman for the league clash, a figure from the Amlwch staff appeared to strike the player after just 15 minutes of action.Video footage showed shows the linesman running the line before one man, thought to be a member of one of the team's coaching staff, appeared to strike him in the face unprovoked.The linesman, only a youngster, fell to the floor before both teams ran over to help the victim.

Shithouse with a sucker punch if the @Cymru FA had anything about them he would get a lifetime ban. pic.twitter.com/5AS31D0jcb — Pedro Griff (@realpetetwm) May 1, 2024

A fantastic result and performance from the lads today. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an incident which occurred approximately 15 minutes into the game when a Penrhyn player, acting as a voluntary linesman, was assaulted.



The club will not be making any further comments but will support the player as the matter has been reported to the police.

For any enquiries, please contact us here

The footage went viral online and North Wales Police have since launched an investigation.Following the match, which Penrhyndeudraeth won 8-0, Amlwch released a statement on their Facebook page.