Brazil striker gets red card after THREE seconds!

A moment of madness has led to Cruzeiro striker Rafa Silva being red-carded and sent from the field of play after only three seconds.This incredibly quick red card was issued for a reckless elbow strike on an opposing player just three seconds into their match against Athletico Paranaense on Saturday.As he stormed towards the man in possession, Silva shrugged off one Athletico player and then planted an elbow on another, Kaique Rocha.Referee Rodrigo José Pereira de Lima stopped play and duly sent the 32-year-old off for one of the earliest red cards in football history.

se isso aqui não é aposta eu dou meu cu por 30 dias pra cada um que me segue



TA NA CARA IRMÃO pic.twitter.com/hwEdY630wR — Somos Loucos (@SomosLoucosFut) October 26, 2024

What happened is unacceptable. This management led by our president, Pedro Lourenço, does not condone such a situation.



Rafa has already been informed of a severe fine as allowed by law. He'll be fined heavily, and we will wait to see the next steps regarding this.



It was made clear in the locker room that above all, Cruzeiro is very serious and strictly adheres to everything that was agreed upon, and demands impeccable professionalism.



We do not agree with the player's attitude, which is why Rafael has already been heavily fined.

Athletico capitalised on their man advantage to claim a 3-0 win at the Ligga Arena.In a press conference following the match, Cruzeiro's director of football Alexandre Mattos slammed Silva's actions and stated that the player would face a hefty fine.