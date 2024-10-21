David James booed by Liverpool crowd for saving two penalties from young fan

Ex- Liverpool goalkeeper David James briefly became public enemy number one at Anfield on Sunday after saving a young boy's half-time penalty.James, who played for the Reds from 1992 to 1999, was part of the half-time entertainment during Liverpool's 2-1 win over Chelsea At half-time, the former England stopper slipped on a pair of goalkeeping gloves and took position between the sticks against a young kid.It is often the case that goalkeepers will go easy when young children take their penalties, often letting the ball roll in.However, the 54-year-old took the fun penalty shootout way too seriously.In front of the Kop End, James saved the boys first penalty, only for the young lad to be given a second chance.And James, who holds the record for most penalty saves in Premier League history, then saved the young fans shot once again.After his second save, James turned to the supporters behind him with a smattering of boos jokingly aimed at their old hero.

David James turned into the villain as he saved TWO penalties from a young fan at half-time yesterday 😮🧤 pic.twitter.com/9j33DQk5FX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 21, 2024

James' antics was reminiscent of when Michael Owen left Everton legend Neville Southall fuming in 1999 when he ruthlessly scored goal after goal against a 13-year-old.