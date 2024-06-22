Boy dresses up as Sean Dyche at school fancy dress day
Table of Contents
|Photo: @Everton
Jacob and his schoolmates were told by their school teachers to dress up as their favourite sports star.
Hence, the boy chose to turn himself into 52-year-old Everton boss, complete with a ginger face paint beard and eyebrows topped off with two bald caps covering his head.
Jacob completed his look wearing a black Everton tracksuit top with club badge proudly displayed.
|Photos: @tiahwalton7
I didn't realise he would go straight for the manager. I said, "Are you sure?" And he said, "Mum, I want to wear a bald cap."
The teacher's told me they couldn't get over it. He'll probably put the outfit on again, he's loving it.
Dyche joined Everton as manager in 2023, having previously managed another side from the North West, Burnley.
In his first full season with the Toffees, he led them to a 15th-place finish despite a difficult season, marred by a points deduction.
Dyche was rewarded for his efforts in April when he was named Manager of the Month for taking an impressive 13 points from a possible 18 and recording four consecutive wins at home.
Also Read:
- 74 English soccer clubs feature on world's longest multi-club scarf
- Five-year-old Leeds fan offers pocket money to buy on-loan defender Ben White
- Jürgen Klopp sends heartwarming response to young Man Utd fan asking Liverpool to stop winning
- Why Everton use children's drawings in team sheet vs Newcastle
- Bolton manager Neil Lennon meets 9-year-old fan who applied for his job
Post a Comment