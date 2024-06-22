Boy dresses up as Sean Dyche at school fancy dress day

I didn't realise he would go straight for the manager. I said, "Are you sure?" And he said, "Mum, I want to wear a bald cap."



The teacher's told me they couldn't get over it. He'll probably put the outfit on again, he's loving it.

A five-year-old Everton fan has impressed teachers and fellow pupils by dressing up as Toffee manager Sean Dyche for a school fancy dress day.Jacob and his schoolmates were told by their school teachers to dress up as their favourite sports star.Hence, the boy chose to turn himself into 52-year-old Everton boss, complete with a ginger face paint beard and eyebrows topped off with two bald caps covering his head.Jacob completed his look wearing a black Everton tracksuit top with club badge proudly displayed.Speaking to the, Jacob's mother, Tia, said:Dyche joined Everton as manager in 2023, having previously managed another side from the North West, Burnley.In his first full season with the Toffees, he led them to a 15th-place finish despite a difficult season, marred by a points deduction.Dyche was rewarded for his efforts in April when he was named Manager of the Month for taking an impressive 13 points from a possible 18 and recording four consecutive wins at home.