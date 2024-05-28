Amputee AFCON final ends in CRUTCH-FIGHTING brawl

The Amputee African Cup of Nations final descended into chaos on Monday as irate players swung crutches like weapons in a shocking post-match brawl.Ghana were crowned the Amputee African Cup of Nations champions after beating Morocco 2-1 in Cairo and booked their place in the 2026 Amputee World Cup.However, ugly scenes ensued after the full-time whistle as players from both teams engaged in an on-pitch brawl.A spat between two players seemed to light the fuse for the mayhem, with a number of players then rushing in to get involved.Players from both teams became entangled in a fight, with some even opting to wield their crutches as weapons.The event's organisers steered clear of the ruckus, instead focusing on setting up the stage for the impending trophy presentation.Thankfully, order was restored and Ghana were presented with the trophy.

Une bagarre générale a éclaté lors d’un match de la Coupe d’Afrique des Nations pour amputés, qui opposait le Maroc au Ghana 😳 pic.twitter.com/DUzzW1AzPY — Vibes Foot (@VibesFoot) May 27, 2024