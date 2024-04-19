Tigres fan caught splashing crowd with URINE

There have been a sickening incident on Sunday involving Tigres fans, who was filmed urinating in a cup and throwing it at Monterrey supporters below.
The sickening footage shows a male fan shouting at the seating section whilst his friend urinating into a cup.
READ MORE: Furious fan WHIPS Al-Ittihad player after Saudi Super Cup final loss
He then looked around him before dropping the contents to the people who were in the lower part of the BBVA stadium stands.
This behavior has been widely condemned by fans and officials alike, with Mexican authorities having launched an investigation looking for the alleged perpetrator.
AHÍ VA EL AGUA DE RIÑÓN— Los Expulsados (@losexpulsados) April 14, 2024
Aficionado de Tigres borracho bautiza a los aficionados de Monterrey con un baño de urea, literal les hizo lluvia dorada. Un asco, accionado puerco y miserable. C mamó. pic.twitter.com/4SAj4HeyNE
For any enquiries, please contact us here.