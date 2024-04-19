 Tigres fan caught splashing crowd with URINE | inside World Soccer

Tigres fan caught splashing crowd with URINE

Friday, April 19, 2024

There have been a sickening incident on Sunday involving Tigres fans, who was filmed urinating in a cup and throwing it at Monterrey supporters below.

The sickening footage shows a male fan shouting at the seating section whilst his friend urinating into a cup.

He then looked around him before dropping the contents to the people who were in the lower part of the BBVA stadium stands.

This behavior has been widely condemned by fans and officials alike, with Mexican authorities having launched an investigation looking for the alleged perpetrator.

