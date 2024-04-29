Ball boy bizarrely SUBSTITUTED during Scottish soccer game

A St Mirren ball boy became internet famous, and not for the best reason, after an incident during their Scottish Premiership match against Rangers on Sunday.
After just eight minutes, the ball went out out of play and ended up at the ball boy's feet.
Rangers defender Leon Balogun went to take a throw-in near the St Mirren touchline, expecting the ball boy to hand him the ball quickly.
However, the ball boy, in an attempt to gain an advantage for his team, cheekily threw the ball away from Balogun.
The crowd responded with a cheer as Balogun looked back and sarcastically applauded the ball boy who remained sat on his stool.
The referee, though, also took a dim view of the situation and appeared to signal for those in the stadium to remove the ball boy.
Soon, the youngster was escorted from the pitch by a St Mirren staff member as the travelling support delivered a smattering of pantomime boos.
Ball boy throwing the ball away is quality 🤣 Can’t believe they subbed him🙈 pic.twitter.com/LZFWCVPRMN— Michael McCahill (@MichaelMcCahi10) April 28, 2024
