Louis Vuitton owner wants Jürgen Klopp to transform Paris FC into next PSG
The richest family in France plan to utilise the expertise of former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp, who will join Red Bull in January as their head of global soccer.
The family's takeover of the second-tier club includes bringing the energy drink giant on board as a minority stakeholder.
This collaboration aims to leverage Red Bull's data-driven approach to player development and recruitment, along with Klopp's managerial experience.
The Arnault family envisions Paris FC as a potential rival to PSG, the Qatari-backed powerhouse.
Speaking during a press conference at the team's training ground, Antoine Arnault, son of billionaire Bernard Arnault, said:
I've spoken with Klopp several times, and he's very, very excited about working with us.The family's holding company, Agache, will acquire a 52 percent stake in the club. Arnault will represent Agache on Paris FC's board.
We're not coming in alone. Red Bull is by our side because we know what we're good at and what we're not. We have management skills, but none in football operations.
Paris has probably the best talent pool in the world, rivalling only São Paulo. Red Bull's revolutionary data tools will greatly aid our scouting efforts.
Red Bull will hold an 11 percent share, whilst the current club president and owner Pierre Ferracci will retain a 30 percent stake for now.
By 2027, the Arnault family is set to hold around 80 percent of the shares, with Red Bull also increasing its involvement to 15 percent.
This is a family project we started with my brothers and sister. We thought it was a good idea to venture into something more thrilling than our usual activities.Created in 1969, Paris FC have yet to achieve any significant success.
Football has been my passion since I was 10 years old.
We're not doing this to make money. We want to provide emotional experiences for fans. We were deeply inspired by the Olympics and their positive impact.
While we are not used to wasting money, we'll work toward financial balance.
LVMH, or LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, owns over 75 brands across various luxury sectors, including Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Givenchy, Dom Pérignon, Sephora, Bulgari, and Fendi.
In April 2023, LVMH became the first European company to surpass a valuation of $500 billion.
