Ex-Newcastle co-owner could strike deal with Tottenham
|Photo: Getty Images
Staveley is a British businesswoman and financier known for her role in high-profile corporate deals and investments.
The 51-year-old, with husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi, led the consortium that acquired Newcastle in 2021, backed by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF).
However, Staveley and Ghodoussi recently reduced their shareholding in the club and have left the board after almost three years of having a major boardroom influence.
After a painful departure from Newcastle, the pair are reportedly in advanced talks to buy a sizeable stake in Tottenham.
Tottenham, due to one-time majority shareholder Joe Lewis' declining influence on the North London club, are looking for new money.
Staveley and Ghodoussi are expected to buy up shares from Lewis, the head of ENIC and one-time majority shareholder.
According to The Mirror, an initial investment could be made within weeks, as both Staveley and Ghodoussi were guests at their clash with Brentford.
Whilst there has been speculation about her interest in Tottenham, no official confirmation has been made.
Tottenham have often been linked with takeovers in recent years as their on-pitch trophy drought continues to haunt them.
Staveley's connections to the Middle East could provide substantial financial backing for Tottenham, which could help them compete at the highest level.
