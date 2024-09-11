How young Harry Kane came close to being released by Tottenham
|Photo: @HKane
The 31-year-old famously spent time in the Arsenal ranks before being released as an eight-year-old.
Kane was subsequently signed with North London rivals Tottenham at the age of 15.
However, the England skipper could have left the club before even making the first-team.
Speaking during England's pre-match press conference on Monday, Kane explained:
I was eight when I was released by Arsenal. That might have built a bit of desire to prove them wrong.
And when I first came to Spurs, I was close to being released.
I was never the guy who everyone thought was going to do what I've done.
Kane was later loaned out four times to Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City and Leicester City before breaking into the side at Spurs.
I went on loan but still had to fight for my place, fight for the opportunity to show I could play at the level I wanted to.
There have always been people who doubted me.
He went on to become one of Tottenham's greatest-ever players, having racked up 280 goals in 435 appearances for Spurs.
Kane's time to leave came last summer but he remarkably failed to win a trophy in his first season with Bayern Munich.
