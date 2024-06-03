Lukas Podolski pokes fun at trophyless Harry Kane
Kane's lack of trophies despite being a world-class striker has become a bit of a talking point.
Despite a goal-laden career for club and country, the 30-year-old's name has sadly become synonymous with a seemingly never-ending cycle of failure.
England and Tottenham Hotspur's all-time record goalscorer, Kane is widely regarded as one of the best strikers of his generation.
However, the Three lions skipper has never won a major trophy at club or international level.
In search of major silverware, Kane joined Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich for €100 million in the summer of 2023.
But even with Bayern - a team known for collecting silverware - the trophy drought continues.
The Bavarian side were dumped out the DFB Pokal by third-tier Saarbrücken, knocked out the Champions League by Real Madrid and could do little to stop Bayer Leverkusen winning the Bundesliga.
This underwhelming performance led to their first trophyless season since 2012.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, Podolski, who spent three years with Arsenal after joining from Köln in 2012, joked about Kane's quest for trophies.
Harry Kane has won as many trophies at Bayern Munich as he did at Tottenham.
Maybe we have another good story like Tottenham - move to Bayern and don't win anything!
Kane starred for Spurs across 13 seasons and won the golden boot on three occasions, but never managed to claim silverware as he finished as runner-up in the Carabao Cup final twice and the Champions League final.
