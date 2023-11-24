 'Harry Kane lookalike' wanted by police for robbery | inside World Soccer


'Harry Kane lookalike' wanted by police for robbery

Friday, November 24, 2023

England striker Harry Kane has a robber lookalike
Photo: @HKane

Police have issued an e-fit of a "Harry Kane lookalike" wanted over a robbery in South West London.

The Richmond Upon Thames Police released the image after a woman was robbed in an alley off Twickenham Riverside on the evening of Oct 26.

The suspect was described as a white male, in his late 20s or early 30s, with short brown hair and a beard.

He was also said to bear a striking resemblance to England and Bayern Munich striker Kane.

'Harry Kane lookalike' wanted by police for robbery
Photo: @MPSRichmond

There is no suggestion the former Tottenham Hotspur striker was actually involved in the incident but people can't help but comment on the lookalike.

X users react after police issued an e-fit of a 'Harry Kane lookalike' wanted over a robbery
Photo: X

Don't forget to join us on Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and Instagram
on Friday, November 24, 2023
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License