'Harry Kane lookalike' wanted by police for robbery

Police have issued an e-fit of a "Harry Kane lookalike" wanted over a robbery in South West London.
The Richmond Upon Thames Police released the image after a woman was robbed in an alley off Twickenham Riverside on the evening of Oct 26.
The suspect was described as a white male, in his late 20s or early 30s, with short brown hair and a beard.
He was also said to bear a striking resemblance to England and Bayern Munich striker Kane.
There is no suggestion the former Tottenham Hotspur striker was actually involved in the incident but people can't help but comment on the lookalike.