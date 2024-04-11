 JJ Watt tips Harry Kane to become NFL kicker | inside World Soccer

JJ Watt tips Harry Kane to become NFL kicker

Thursday, April 11, 2024

JJ Watt tips Harry Kane to become NFL kicker
Photo: @SpursOfficial

Burnley co-owner JJ Watt has tipped Harry Kane to become an NFL kicker, with the Bayern Munich striker being backed to pursue an alternative football career.

Kane is a New England Patriots fan and even expressed a desire to try his hand at being a kicker in the NFL someday.

And Watt, a defensive end legend in the American football league, claimed the 30-year-old could become an NFL kicker with the right training.

READ MORE: Raucous Arsenal fans disrupt Harry Kane's pitchside interview

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Watt explained what Kane needs to focus on to become a success in his potential new career.

I think with true proper dedicated training, I think Harry Kane could make it as an NFL kicker.

I think that his skill set, obviously having kicked balls for his entire life, then you put him with a proper kicking trainer, it's going to go well.

I don't want to diminish the job of a kicker, I think it is an extremely difficult job but somebody that does it at the highest level like Harry has with proper training, I do [think he could join NFL].

WILSON NFL Super Grip Composite Footballs
The ex-Tottenham Hotspur star is so fascinated with American football that he has even named his dog after Tom Brady, but Watt suggested a different position might be better suited for the role of kicker in NFL.

Justin Tucker is the best kicker in NFL history. I am not saying that Harry can be that, I mean that guy is unbelievable.

But do I think that Harry could possibly, with three to four years of intensive everyday training, make an NFL roster of 32? I think probably.

Just because he has kicked balls his entire life. Maybe a keeper would be a better option because of goal kicks and everything.

READ MORE: Andrea Pirlo plays American football at Stanford University

However, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year also insisted Kane will need to learn how to kick from a short run-up.

I did a field goal competition with Sergio Agüero in America when Manchester City were there and he was phenomenal.

He was making 65-yard field goals. The only difference that he would have had to work on was he took a long run up.

From the time the ball is snapped to the time you kick the ball is 1.2 seconds so you've got to take a two-step run-up and kick it.

That was the only difference but I mean he was pounding the ball through the upright.

No Premier League player has successfully converted to NFL, though another Spurs legend in Clive Allen did play as a kicker for the London Monarchs in 1997.

For any enquiries, please contact us here.
on Thursday, April 11, 2024
 
Copyright © 2016. Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License