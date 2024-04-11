JJ Watt tips Harry Kane to become NFL kicker

Burnley co-owner JJ Watt has tipped Harry Kane to become an NFL kicker, with the Bayern Munich striker being backed to pursue an alternative football career.
Kane is a New England Patriots fan and even expressed a desire to try his hand at being a kicker in the NFL someday.
And Watt, a defensive end legend in the American football league, claimed the 30-year-old could become an NFL kicker with the right training.
Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Watt explained what Kane needs to focus on to become a success in his potential new career.
I think with true proper dedicated training, I think Harry Kane could make it as an NFL kicker.
I think that his skill set, obviously having kicked balls for his entire life, then you put him with a proper kicking trainer, it's going to go well.
I don't want to diminish the job of a kicker, I think it is an extremely difficult job but somebody that does it at the highest level like Harry has with proper training, I do [think he could join NFL].
Justin Tucker is the best kicker in NFL history. I am not saying that Harry can be that, I mean that guy is unbelievable.
But do I think that Harry could possibly, with three to four years of intensive everyday training, make an NFL roster of 32? I think probably.
Just because he has kicked balls his entire life. Maybe a keeper would be a better option because of goal kicks and everything.
However, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year also insisted Kane will need to learn how to kick from a short run-up.
I did a field goal competition with Sergio Agüero in America when Manchester City were there and he was phenomenal.
He was making 65-yard field goals. The only difference that he would have had to work on was he took a long run up.
From the time the ball is snapped to the time you kick the ball is 1.2 seconds so you've got to take a two-step run-up and kick it.
That was the only difference but I mean he was pounding the ball through the upright.
No Premier League player has successfully converted to NFL, though another Spurs legend in Clive Allen did play as a kicker for the London Monarchs in 1997.
50 yard field goal ✅— Harry Kane (@HKane) July 24, 2017
How far if I had my boots on!? 🤔
Great day with @NFL @Giants @TheHumble_21 doing some drills! #SpursInUSA #NFL
