Harry Kane's Bayern Munich move inspired by David Beckham

Harry Kane has revealed that David Beckham was a major inspiration behind his decision to join Bayern Munich.
The 30-year-old departed Tottenham Hotspur for Germany in early August in a deal worth £85 million, ending his 19-year stay at the North London club.
Kane is the latest in a number of high profile English talents that have moved away from England through their careers.
Former England captain Beckham was one of the biggest names in recent English history to move abroad.
And Kane admitted to BILD that he was inspired by Beckham's decision to leave his boyhood Manchester United to join Real Madrid in 2003.
Maybe my journey here can be an inspiration for the younger [English] players to do the same and take that step.
I remember David Beckham making the move from Manchester United to Real Madrid. I was a kid and I was like, "Wow, what an amazing experience." Maybe I took Beckham as an example.
I always wanted to see a different league, a different atmosphere. So far everything is going very well - on and off the pitch.
Kane has quickly adapted to life in the Bundesliga, having already scored three goals in three games for his new side.