Why Harry Kane statue hidden in storage for years

Thursday, March 21, 2024

A statue of England and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has been hidden away in storage for more than four years because councillors has been unable to find a suitable location.

The sculpture was commissioned in 2019 by Waltham Forest Council, the local authority for the area where Kane grew up in Chingford, east London.

It cost £7,200 to make and depicts Kane sitting on a bench in an England kit, with a football on his lap.

However, the statue has sat in storage because Waltham Forest Council could find a home for it around his boyhood home of Chingford.

Plans to put it on Chingford Overground station were rejected by Transport for London on safety grounds, and another proposal to place it in Ridgeway Park, where Kane played as a youngster, was also scrapped.

The statue's existence only came to light recently, when pictures of it were obtained and subsequently published by The Big Issue magazine.

Football fans, though, have been left unimpressed about the statue of the former Tottenham Hotspur striker.

