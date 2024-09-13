Ex-Tottenham star teases career switch age 36
|Photo: @Futeb0lT0tal
The 36-year-old was recently released by Spanish side Villarreal, having made 148 appearances over three-and-a-half years with the Yellow Submarine.
Before that, Capoue had spent nearly a decade in English football having joined Spurs in 2013 as one of the "magnificent seven" signings to replace Real Madrid-bound Gareth Bale.
The French midfielder was yet to find a new club - but it seems he may well have made a career change which has helped him fulfil a childhood dream.
Capoue has always had a passion for basketball and has revealed that it was a lifelong dream to play the sport professionally.
It was only last year that he spoke warmly of his admiration for the NBA when he was a youngster, whilst refusing to rule out a potential career change.
My dream as a child was to play NBA basketball. That was my dream.
But it's still my dream, eh? I don't know... If something happens in life, I want to sign and play. One minute, I don't care, but I want to put my feet on the court and shoot.
And Capoue, who played for Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final just two years ago, has now linked up with a fourth-tier basketball team CB Jovens L'Eliana.
Capoue has been training with the team, who are based in Valencia, and has even participated in friendly match last weekend, which his side won 78-70 against CB Morvedre.
However, according to Relevo, Capoue still needs to obtain a necessary license before he can compete in official matches.
