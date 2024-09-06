Bolton striker suffers freak injury after SNEEZING

Victor has been suffering with a nasty back injury and a sneeze set it off yesterday [Monday] believe it or not.



We have had it scanned and should have the results very soon, everyone remembers the challenge at Charlton, he was OK at the time.



But then he had a pretty hefty sneeze - now Victor is a powerful boy and even his sneezes are powerful.



He felt a bit of a crack in between his ribs and we are hopeful it is just a cartilage or muscular issue but until we had a good look at the scan we won't know.



I have to start having a long look at myself when players start getting injured sneezing. That is just the way things seem to be going at the moment, but we have to deal with it.

Get new posts by email: Subscribe

Bolton Wanderers striker Victor Adeboyejo is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering an unusual injury caused by a "hefty sneeze."The 26-year-old was set to feature in Bolton's EFL Trophy clash at Barrow on Tuesday night, but he was forced to pull out of the squad after feeling discomfort in his ribcage and back.The Trotters went on to claim a 3-2 win but manager Ian Evatt was left to rue Adeboyejo's injury which he suffered because of a "powerful" sneeze.Speaking toafter the game, Evatt explained:Adeboyejo has made five appearances for Bolton this season in League One and EFL Trophy with one goal to his name.