Iñaki Williams unknowingly played with shard of glass in foot for TWO YEARS

Iñaki Williams has broken a record for consecutive games played and has won a Copa del Rey whilst having a two-centimetre glass stuck in the sole of his foot. It's amazing, but it's like that.



For a few months he was reporting discomfort in his scar.He was undergoing treatment and after the Copa del Rey final he had an MRI and he still had a glass stuck in the sole of his foot.



When they stitched him up [two years ago], they left a glass of about two centimetres and it was already approaching the bone or a tendon.



The doctor and I started laughing [when we found out] because we couldn't believe it.

Get new posts by email: Subscribe

Athletic Bilbao star Iñaki Williams has discovered that he was playing with a two-centimeter shard of glass lodged in his foot for two years.The 29-year-old had struggled with a foot issue in recent months and went to get treatment after the Copa del Rey final last month.It was then discovered that Williams had glass in his foot as a result of an accident which had occurred two years previously.Athletic boss Ernesto Valverde explained to reporters that Williams was on vacation two years ago when he stepped on glass, resulting in a deep wound on his foot.The Spanish-born Ghana international then posted a photo on his Instagram story showing the piece of glass that had been removed.Williams previously broke the record for the most consecutive appearances in La Liga, which stands at 251, with the sequence having come to an end in January 2023.