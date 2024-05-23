Frankfurt goalkeeper plays outfield, scores twice in friendly match

Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp scored a brace in a post-season friendly match after being played as an outfield player.The 33-year-old played against local amateur side VfL Germania 1894, but not in the traditional way a goalkeeper would.Wearing the number ten shirt, Trapp was brought on as an outfield player for the second-half of Wednesday's post-season clash at the Ahorn Camp Sportpark in Frankfurt.And the shot stopper turned striker took just five minutes to find the net in his new role.Trapp's effort gave the Dino Toppmöller's men a 9-0 lead, with the scoring continuing throughout the second half.Frankfurt would end up 13-1 winners and Trapp even managed to bag his second with eight minutes of normal time remaining.

It was about having fun again as a team and with the fans. I think it was entertaining.



For me, the question was how long I could hold out [in attack].

Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, Trapp said: