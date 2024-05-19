Burger King pays tribute to Jürgen Klopp with 'Klopper' burger
|Photo: @LFC
On Sunday, Anfield will bid an emotional farewell to the Liverpool manager as he takes charge of his final game for the club against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The German announced earlier this year he was leaving Liverpool after enjoying a fruitful period as manager of the Reds.
As fans prepare to bid farewell to their beloved manager, Burger King has decided to honour Klopp's impressive eight major trophy wins as Liverpool manager.
8 tiers for 8 trophies... introducing the Klopper pic.twitter.com/oOANG1GTAi— Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) May 17, 2024
