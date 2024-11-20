Juan Mata joins ownership group of San Diego FC
Mata, currently playing with Australian A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers, is the first active international player to be involved in MLS ownership.
The 36-year-old also joins Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham as the second international player to hold an ownership stake in an MLS team.
San Diego, which will become the 30th team in MLS next season, is owned by Egyptian businessman Sir Mohamed Mansour, with the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation also in the ownership group.
Mansour also owns Danish club FC Nordsjælland and the Right to Dream Academy, a soccer academy which has facilities in Ghana, Egypt, and Denmark.
We are absolutely delighted that Juan Mata has joined the club as a partner.Mata partnered with Right to Dream through his own Common Goal initiative, which he founded after pledging one percent of his salary to social issues.
Juan has been an active and long-term supporter of Right to Dream, and he shares our values of wanting to use football to deliver long-term social impact and change.
Joining San Diego FC as a partner is an exciting opportunity to help build something truly special in a city and league that are experiencing incredible growth.Mata has enjoyed a glittering career as a player. He won club honors in England, Spain, Turkey and Japan, and was a key player in the golden era of the Spanish men's national team which won the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championship.
The commitment of both this Club and Right to Dream to community impact, excellence, and a vision for long-term success aligns perfectly with my own values.
I look forward to contributing my experience and passion for the game and working alongside everyone here to build a Club that inspires both on and off the pitch.
