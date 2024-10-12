Ronaldinho takes ownership role with Greenville Pro Soccer group
|Photo: @GVLTriumph
The announcement came on Wednesday as Ronaldinho was in New York City to participate in the market's opening bell ceremony at the New York Stock Exchange.
Greenville Triumph chairman Joe Erwin expressed his excitement about the 44-year-old joining the team, stating:
We are honoured to welcome Ronaldinho into the Triumph family.
His influence in the sport is unmatched, and his presence within our ownership group speaks volumes about the direction we are heading as a club.
Ronaldinho's involvement will not only elevate our club's profile but also inspire our players, fans, and the entire Upstate community.
Ronaldinho's entry into the ownership group was facilitated by Wallace Cheves, a member of the the Greenville Pro Soccer ownership group, through Cheves' Grupo Ronaldinho ownership syndicate.
It is unclear what the group paid for their stake in the club or how much money the former Barcelona and AC Milan has invested.
Greenville Triumph currently play in the USL League One, a third-tier men's league, whilst the Greenville Liberty compete in the USL W League, a pre-professional women's division.
Ronaldinho will also be one of the ambassadors for the forthcoming 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.
