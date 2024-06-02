Ronaldinho makes surprise appearance at Powerleague in London
|Photo: @10Ronaldinho
Ronaldinho made a stunning surprise appearance at Powerleague in Shepherd's Bush during a visit to London with Nike on Friday.
The all-time great was in the capital to launch Nike's new "Mad Brilliance" range.
Ronaldinho was mobbed by spectators after arriving at the West London venue in an eye-catching pink Rolls-Royce with a huge Nike tick on the side.
After stepping out of the vehicle, the 44-year-old was escorted through rowdy crowds and onto a five-a-side pitch where he joined in a training session alongside local kids.
Ronaldinho also made waves before when he arrived at Nike Town in Oxford Circus, with countless phones held aloft to capture the memorable moment.
Football legend Ronaldinho made a surprise appearance in Shepherds Bush Powerleague today 👀🇬🇧🇧🇷 he also caused a roadblock on Oxford Street while with #ShepherdsBush pic.twitter.com/LTRYFzsanM— UB1UB2 West London (Southall) (@UB1UB2) May 31, 2024
The chaos saw a roadblock form with buses caught in the congestion.
