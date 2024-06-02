Ronaldinho makes surprise appearance at Powerleague in London

Brazil and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has been mobbed by fans after making a surprise appearance in London.Ronaldinho made a stunning surprise appearance at Powerleague in Shepherd's Bush during a visit to London withon Friday.The all-time great was in the capital to launch's new "Mad Brilliance" range.Ronaldinho was mobbed by spectators after arriving at the West London venue in an eye-catching pinkwith a hugetick on the side.After stepping out of the vehicle, the 44-year-old was escorted through rowdy crowds and onto a five-a-side pitch where he joined in a training session alongside local kids.

Football legend Ronaldinho made a surprise appearance in Shepherds Bush Powerleague today 👀🇬🇧🇧🇷 he also caused a roadblock on Oxford Street while with #ShepherdsBush pic.twitter.com/LTRYFzsanM — UB1UB2 West London (Southall) (@UB1UB2) May 31, 2024

Ronaldinho also made waves before when he arrived atin Oxford Circus, with countless phones held aloft to capture the memorable moment.The chaos saw a roadblock form with buses caught in the congestion.