Newcastle icon given most hype manager announcement video ever

Newcastle United cult hero Steven Taylor has been announced as manager of United Arab Emirates club Al Qabila in a bizarre yet equally amazing announcement video.
The Dubai outfit are yet to play a professional game of football and have been created by TikTok star and former UAE footballer Soheil Varahram.
Varahram launched the club with the intention of building it from the ground up in merely 365 days.
And after living every football fan's dream of creating a club name, a badge and kit designs, the influencer took to social media to announce the arrival of their new manager.
In a video shared with Varahman's 1.2 million TikTok followers, Varahram discussed Taylor's impressive CV before having the ex-Toon defender pull up in a blacked out Mercedes van.
Despite his 194 Premier League appearances as a Newcastle player, Taylor also has valuable experience as a manager too.
You weren't prepared for who the massive hyped Head Coach was pic.twitter.com/gxMBtd09Th— Relive the League (@PremStarsHQ) April 18, 2024
The 38-year-old held the position of manager of UAE side Gulf United from 2022 to 2023, where he guided the club to back-to-back promotions.
In fact, Taylor was still in charge of the team when he offered Varahram his first ever professional football contract in September 2022.
