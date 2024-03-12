Brazil legend turns out for Essex Sunday League side as super sub

Brazil and Real Madrid legend Ronaldo recently made a surprise Sunday League appearance in Essex - but he wasn't quite the player he once was.
Often hailed as the greatest to ever play the game, O Fenômeno laced up his boots and turned out for Phoenix FC, a team who sit bottom of the NWL Division 8 in Essex.
With the club 4-0 down, the now 47-year-old forward came on as a "super-sub."
Though the former Barcelona, Inter Milan and AC Milan star showcased his signature flair with a rabona pass, his contribution was minimal.
After being caught moping around in an offside position and on his phone, he was promptly subbed back off by his temporary manager Brian Edwards.
The Phoenix FC manager said, after losing 7-0:
The lads couldn't believe it when Ronaldo showed up - I hadn't registered him so used the name "Dave Walsh" and put him on the bench.
Sadly, he was anything but a Super Sub. He was late by the time he got changed and we were already well behind by the time I could put him on, but it's definitely a moment I'll remember forever.
The rest of his performance? Less memorable.
Ronaldo's cameo on a cold, muddy morning in Essex was orchestrated by Paddy Power as part of their new betting feature Super Sub.
We sent Ronaldo to play for one of the worst Sunday League teams in England.— Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 11, 2024
Unfortunately, not every Super Sub will work out...
🔞 18+ BeGambleAware pic.twitter.com/10mhwVA0HM
For any enquiries, please contact us here.