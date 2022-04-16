 Ryan Reynolds unveils 'memorial' urinal for Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney | inside World Soccer


Ryan Reynolds unveils 'memorial' urinal for Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney

Saturday, April 16, 2022

Ryan Reynolds unveils 'memorial' urinal for Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney
Photo: @VancityReynolds

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has gifted a commemorative urinal to his Wrexham FC co-owner Rob McElhenney to mark his 45th birthday on Thursday.

Posting a video inside a bathroom block at the Welsh non-league club's Racecourse Ground, Reynolds said:

Today we commemorate a man. Not just any man.

Today we celebrate Mr. Co-Chairman, Robert Lucinda McElhenney with this memorial urinal. Congratulations Rob.

Alongside his face, the plaque was inscribed with McElhenney's name and birthdate and has been placed above a urinal in the club's stadium.

The gold plaque read:

This urinal is dedicated to Robert McElhenney on his birthday - April 14.

With love from Wrexham AFC, paid for by Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds and McElhenney - who stars in long-running US sitcom It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia - took full control of the National League club from the Wrexham Supporters Trust in February 2021.

The pair are filming their journey with the football club for documentary series Welcome To Wrexham, set to premiere in 2022 on FX.

Don't forget to join us on Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and Instagram
on Saturday, April 16, 2022
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License