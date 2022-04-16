Ryan Reynolds unveils 'memorial' urinal for Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has gifted a commemorative urinal to his Wrexham FC co-owner Rob McElhenney to mark his 45th birthday on Thursday.
Posting a video inside a bathroom block at the Welsh non-league club's Racecourse Ground, Reynolds said:
Today we commemorate a man. Not just any man.
Today we celebrate Mr. Co-Chairman, Robert Lucinda McElhenney with this memorial urinal. Congratulations Rob.
As you know, I take birthdays very seriously. I’m excited to unveil the @RMcElhenney Commemorative Urinal at @Wrexham_AFC Racecourse. pic.twitter.com/iALHZ3Cu8C— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 14, 2022
The gold plaque read:
This urinal is dedicated to Robert McElhenney on his birthday - April 14.
With love from Wrexham AFC, paid for by Ryan Reynolds.
Reynolds and McElhenney - who stars in long-running US sitcom It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia - took full control of the National League club from the Wrexham Supporters Trust in February 2021.
The pair are filming their journey with the football club for documentary series Welcome To Wrexham, set to premiere in 2022 on FX.