Lionel Messi appears in Bad Boys 4 teaser trailer

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi recently appeared as cameo in a trailer for the upcomingfilm starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.The fourth instalment of the popular film franchise is about to hit cinemas around the world next month, and fans were shocked when Messi randomly popped up.In the trailer, the Inter Miami star is hilariously snubbed by Smith and Lawrence after turning up at their house and making a rare attempt at speaking English.Messi is knocked back and encouraged to try a different address as a door is slammed in his face.

