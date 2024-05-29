Lionel Messi appears in Bad Boys 4 teaser trailer
|Photo: @BadBoys
The fourth instalment of the popular film franchise is about to hit cinemas around the world next month, and fans were shocked when Messi randomly popped up.
In the trailer, the Inter Miami star is hilariously snubbed by Smith and Lawrence after turning up at their house and making a rare attempt at speaking English.
Messi is knocked back and encouraged to try a different address as a door is slammed in his face.
Messi & Bad Boys 😆 pic.twitter.com/Xb1uItIE2T— Francisco D'Anconia⚡️LFDC⚡️ᵖᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@fuerzasdlcielo) May 28, 2024
