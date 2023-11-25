Netflix's 'Beckham' tops 20 best sports documentaries ever

British fans have rated David Beckham's Netflix series as the greatest ever sports documentary of all time - despite only coming out last month.
"Beckham" - a four-part mini-series directed by "Succession" actor Fisher Stevens - hit the popular streaming service in early October.
It charts Beckham's rise from humble beginnings to become one of the most recognisable and successful sportsmen in the world.
The documentary also highlights Beckham's off-field achievements, including his marriage to Spice Girl Victoria Beckham and his work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.
And in a nation that has been idolising the former England captain since his Manchester United days, it's no surprise his documentary has come out on top.
Research conducted by Betfair revealed that the series was the country's top pick for sports documentaries.
The show beat out stiff competition including "Pelé", "Welcome to Wrexham" and the hugely popular basketball documentary "The Last Dance".
The second most popular film according to the research was "Senna" which tells the the heartbreaking tragedy of Formula One legend Ayrton Senna's untimely passing.
According to Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom, the rise of new sports documentaries has captivated viewers across the UK.
It's clear that we're a nation of sports documentary lovers. They are fast becoming the new "go-to" for Saturday night viewing, bringing the same levels of drama and intrigue as some of the nation's favourite soaps.
Even people who aren't into sport are tuning into them, with 60 percent saying they like to watch them. Give me Beckham over Brookside any day of the week!
Top 20 Best Sporting Documentaries - according to a poll commissioned by Betfair:
|1.
|Beckham
|Football
|2.
|Senna
|Formula One
|3.
|Welcome to Wrexham
|Football
|4.
|Pelé
|Football
|5.
|Alex Higgins: The People's Champion
|Snooker
|6.
|Gazza
|Football
|7.
|Drive to Survive
|Formula One
|8.
|Diego Maradona
|Football
|9.
|Break Point
|Tennis
|10.
|Stop at Nothing: Lance Armstrong
|Cycling
|11.
|Sunderland Till I Die
|Football
|12.
|All or Nothing - Man City
|Football
|13.
|The Test - Australian Cricket Documentary
|Cricket
|14.
|The Last Dance
|Basketball
|15.
|All or Nothing - Spurs
|Football
|16.
|The Impossible Job
|Football
|17.
|Full Swing
|Golf
|18.
|Cheer
|Cheerleading
|19.
|All or Nothing - Juventus
|Football
|20.
|Icarus
|Cycling