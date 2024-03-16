 Feels like Leo! 'Messi Experience' coming to Miami | inside World Soccer

Saturday, March 16, 2024

Photo: @MessiExperience

Soccer fans in Miami can now immerse in the extraordinary world of Lionel Messi at The Messi Experience.

The exhibition is a dream come true for any Messi fan, allowing fans to get closer to his journey on and off the field.

Visitors will have the opportunity to step onto the pitch and experience the thrill of playing alongside the Inter Miami star himself through advanced Artificial Intelligence.

Fans can explore 9 themed areas featuring Messi's life and career, from his childhood in Argentina to his rise to become one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Located at the Hangar at Regatta Harbour, an events venue in Miami's Coconut Grove district, The Messi Experience is scheduled to open its doors in Miami on Thursday 25 April 2024.

Whilst the event is initially being held in Miami, the $50 million exhibition is set to travel around the planet, with some 150 cities expected to host the display.

on Saturday, March 16, 2024
 
