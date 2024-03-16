Netflix confirm upcoming José Mourinho documentary

Netflix has announced a new documentary that will take a deep dive into the career of former Chelsea and Manchester United manager José Mourinho.
The Portuguese tactician has previously hinted at the highly-anticipated series, which is expected to be released in early 2025.
It will delve into Mourinho's remarkable career as well as his famous achievements at various clubs like FC Porto, Chelsea, Real Madrid, United, and AS Roma.
There is already a documentary about Mourinho available on Netflix called "The Playbook: José Mourinho: A Coach's Rules for Life."
This documentary was released in 2020 and offers a glimpse into the 61-year-old's philosophy on coaching and motivation.
The new Netflix series is expected to be much more comprehensive and will likely include interviews with Mourinho himself and the players he has coached.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.