José Mourinho to have his own Netflix documentary

Former Chelsea and Manchester United manager José Mourinho has opened up about his upcoming Netflix series.
Known as "The Special One", Mourinho has had a larger-than-life career in football management, winning trophies and sparking controversy in equal measure.
With two Champions League titles, three Premier League titles, an FA Cup, two Serie A titles and a La Liga title among his accolades, Mourinho is one of the most decorated managers in the world of football.
And now fans will be given an unfiltered look into his life beyond the dugout in a new Netflix documentary.
Titled "All or Nothing: José Mourinho", the documentary will follow the AS Roma boss throughout the 2022/23 season, which saw him manage the Giallorossi to a Europa Conference League title.
And after Roma's 2-1 Copa Italia win over Cremonese on Thursday, Mourinho spoke about his upcoming Netflix show.
Soon. pic.twitter.com/1MQERoAwOc— José Mourinho (@josemourinhotv) January 4, 2024
I'll give you some news, a documentary about me starts on Netflix, it's a documentary about my career and it starts on Thursday.
There are things that will only be known there, they pay me well. I hadn't signed with Roma yet, but I had given my word.
A club came along and wanted me to break my agreement with Roma, which hadn't yet been signed, and I said no.
When the documentary comes out everyone will say I'm a total idiot. When Portugal arrived I immediately told the president about it. When Saudi Arabia arrived I immediately told the president about it.
This is why I don't think they talk to other coaches behind my back, for me it's not like that because there is reciprocity.
The series is directed by Jamie Drabbe, who has previously worked on documentaries about Sunderland and Sir Alex Ferguson.