Erling Haaland appears in Clash of Clans as Barbarian King
From Wednesday, May 1st onwards, players will be able to play as Haaland and partake in thrilling football-themed challenges and adventures throughout the game.
Haaland, a self-confessed fan of the game, will be the first real person to appear in the game and will do so as the Barbarian King in a temporary, football-inspired event.
We’ve heard you like challenges, Chief! So we’re bringing out @ErlingHaaland as the ultimate challenger, and you’ll have to beat his 12 Challenges to win some spectacular rewards!— Clash of Clans (@ClashofClans) May 1, 2024
Challenge #1 is already available! Have fun beating it and share your results with us! pic.twitter.com/YhxJOZy8AC
Speaking in a press release, Stuart McGaw, general manager of Clash of Clans, said:
Haaland for the Win! That’s right, long-time player of Clash of Clans, @ErlingHaaland is coming to Clash of Clans TOMORROW!— Clash of Clans (@ClashofClans) April 30, 2024
Get ready for a full month of Challenges, Skins, Troops, Events, and more! Learn more: https://t.co/6gUgVAOuxy pic.twitter.com/hmB0dJzRU5
When we heard Haaland was a fan of our game and that he wanted to partner with us, it was really a dream scenario.
Our team did everything we could to bring him, one of the world's best athletes, into the world of the game so our players could enjoy a truly special moment.
Clash of Clans sees players battle to build their own village and launch raids on others to seek more power.
The fantasy video game has been downloaded more than two billion times since it was first released more than a decade ago.
