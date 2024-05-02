Erling Haaland appears in Clash of Clans as Barbarian King

Manchester City star Erling Haaland has been unveiled as a surprise new character in popular mobile video gameFrom Wednesday, May 1st onwards, players will be able to play as Haaland and partake in thrilling football-themed challenges and adventures throughout the game.Haaland, a self-confessed fan of the game, will be the first real person to appear in the game and will do so as the Barbarian King in a temporary, football-inspired event.

We’ve heard you like challenges, Chief! So we’re bringing out @ErlingHaaland as the ultimate challenger, and you’ll have to beat his 12 Challenges to win some spectacular rewards!

Challenge #1 is already available! Have fun beating it and share your results with us! pic.twitter.com/YhxJOZy8AC — Clash of Clans (@ClashofClans) May 1, 2024

Haaland for the Win! That’s right, long-time player of Clash of Clans, @ErlingHaaland is coming to Clash of Clans TOMORROW!



Get ready for a full month of Challenges, Skins, Troops, Events, and more! Learn more: https://t.co/6gUgVAOuxy pic.twitter.com/hmB0dJzRU5 — Clash of Clans (@ClashofClans) April 30, 2024

When we heard Haaland was a fan of our game and that he wanted to partner with us, it was really a dream scenario.



Our team did everything we could to bring him, one of the world's best athletes, into the world of the game so our players could enjoy a truly special moment.

Speaking in a press release, Stuart McGaw, general manager of, said:sees players battle to build their own village and launch raids on others to seek more power.The fantasy video game has been downloaded more than two billion times since it was first released more than a decade ago.