Erling Haaland appears in Clash of Clans as Barbarian King

Manchester City star Erling Haaland has been unveiled as a surprise new character in popular mobile video game Clash of Clans.

From Wednesday, May 1st onwards, players will be able to play as Haaland and partake in thrilling football-themed challenges and adventures throughout the game.

Haaland, a self-confessed fan of the game, will be the first real person to appear in the game and will do so as the Barbarian King in a temporary, football-inspired event.

Speaking in a press release, Stuart McGaw, general manager of Clash of Clans, said:
When we heard Haaland was a fan of our game and that he wanted to partner with us, it was really a dream scenario.

Our team did everything we could to bring him, one of the world's best athletes, into the world of the game so our players could enjoy a truly special moment.

Clash of Clans sees players battle to build their own village and launch raids on others to seek more power.

The fantasy video game has been downloaded more than two billion times since it was first released more than a decade ago.

