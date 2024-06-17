Ronaldinho reveals TRUTH behind Brazil Copa América criticism
|Photo: @10Ronaldinho
The 44-year-old made headlines on Saturday by hitting out at the Brazilian national team in a strongly-worded social media statement.
Ronaldinho stunned fans and players after slamming the squad for their lack of passion and declaring that he would not support the Seleção during the upcoming tournament.
The World Cup and Ballon d'Or winner even went as far as to describe the current national team as one of the worst in the country's history.
That's it guys, I've had enough.
This is a sad moment for those who love Brazilian football. It's getting hard to find the spirit to watch the games.
This is perhaps one of the worst teams in recent years, it has no respectable leaders, only average players for the majority.
I've been following football since I was a kid, long before I thought about becoming a player, and I've never seen a situation as bad as this. Lack of love for the shirt, lack of grit and the most important of all: football.
I'll repeat, our performance has been one of the worst things I've ever seen. Such a shame.
I therefore declare my resignation. I will not watch any CONMEBOL Copa América game, nor celebrate any victory.
His comments were so controversial that was met with backlash from Brazil supporters.
However, Ronaldinho has now cleared up the confusion regarding his previous tirade aimed at the Brazil squad.
In a post on Instagram, the former Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan star made clear that the harsh criticism was part of a publicity stunt done with deodorant brand Rexona.
I would never abandon Brazilian football, ever. And I'd never say those things you see...
Actually, these words came from real Brazilian fans, they are real comments that I saw on the internet... Imagine listening to these messages before you play? Nope, motivation goes down...
Fan support makes a huge difference to the player, I know what I'm talking about.
Guys, what our boys need is support at this time. The more confidence we show, the more confidence they will have on the field.
That's why, I joined Rexona in this movement to encourage the Cheer That Doesn't Quit.
We are asking everyone to send message of support and confidence in CONMEBOL Copa América. Let's all give magical support of the Brazilian fan.
One of the greatest Brazilian players of all time, Ronaldinho won the Copa América in 1999 and the World Cup three years later in South Korea and Japan.
