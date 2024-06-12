Jude Bellingham becomes new face of Kim Kardashian's underwear brand SKIMS

England and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has been unveiled as a new face for Kim Kardashian's clothing brandThe 20-year-old has enjoyed a spectacular season with, having led the club side to a league and European double.He scored 23 goals and provided 13 assists across all competitions, making a significant impact in his debut season with the Spanish giants that further cement his reputation as one of the brightest talents in world football.And his link-up with, which was founded by American personality and reality star Kardashian in 2019, has confirmed Bellingham as one of the most marketable players in the world right now.The former Borussia Dortmund star joins an illustrious list of male celebrities who have previously featured incampaigns, including Brazilian superstar Neymar and renowned singer Usher.Bellingham has now appeared in an advert promoting the clothing company's underwear range for men.The midfielder unveiled a new aspect of his versatile off-the-pitch persona by posing for several snaps wearing nothing but some of the brand's boxer shorts.

Jude Bellingham for SKIMS Mens. pic.twitter.com/dLonn9puKN — SKIMS (@skims) June 11, 2024

The Jude Bellingham Essentials range is being sold, with boxer briefs priced at £18 or £20 a pair.Meanwhile, Bellingham will be hoping to impress on the pitch when England kickstart their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia next Sunday.