'Man United thought they had signed Jude Bellingham in 2020'

Former Manchester United icon Bryan Robson was convinced Jude Bellingham would sign for the club before his move to Borussia Dortmund.
Back in 2020, 16-year-old Bellingham was the star for Birmingham City and had a number of clubs fighting over him.
It was reported that United tried everything in order to lure the teenager to Old Trafford, by forming a welcome committee of club legends that included the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson and Eric Cantona.
Yet a few months later in July, Bellingham chose to continue his development at Dortmund instead.
Speaking about how United missed out on signing the rising star, Robson told The Sun:
I watched him closely playing against [Manchester] City. You could see how much he's progressed since we thought we had landed him at Manchester United a couple of years ago.
Unfortunately for us he decided to move to Germany. We thought we more or less had him.
Myself, Sir Alex and Eric Cantona all met him with his mum and dad at Carrington and after that meeting we thought he was coming to us.
We thought we had him and he would have been a great signing for us.
Since his move to Dortmund, Bellingham has played 100 times for the Bundesliga side, establishing himself as one of the biggest talents in world football.