Ex-Aston Villa manager has bizarre clauses in Charlotte contract

Former Aston Villa and Leicester City manager Dean Smith has been appointed head coach of MLS outfit Charlotte FC, and fans have spotted some odd clauses in his "contract".
Charlotte, based in North Carolina, announced Smith by sharing some photos of him signing a contract on Tuesday.
And eagle-eyed fans spotted some bizarre details in his agreement after zooming in on the document.
The contract states that the 52-year-old must meet with the club's mascot, Sir Minty, at least once a week and produce at least one TikTok video per month.
These unusual clauses were reportedly added to the contract in an attempt to boost the team's profile and fan engagement.
The document was titled "Charlotte FC Very Official Head Coach Contract" and at the very bottom, it was written: "We need to state clearly that this is in fact not an official document. Anything agreed to here is null and void. Sorry."