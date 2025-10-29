img
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals 'most important tool' behind longevity at 40

Photo: @AlNassrFC
Even at 40 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo shows no signs of slowing down, and now the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has revealed the "most important tool" behind his enduring success.

In a new video shared by WHOOP, a health and fitness technology brand, Ronaldo opened up about the secret to maintaining peak performance after more than two decades at the top level, and it's not just about diet or training.
Sleep is the most important tool that I have.

To be consistent with the time that I go to bed and that I wake up. I mean, like example, I go to bed around 11-12 and I wake up around 8.30. It is my routine.

It is the most important thing that we have probably in terms of health-span.
Ronaldo's Relentless Drive

Ronaldo's commitment to excellence has been the foundation of a glittering career spanning Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and now Al-Nassr.

Known for his laser focus on every detail - from recovery sessions to nutrition - the superstar has transformed himself into a model of athletic longevity.

Since moving to Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has scored an incredible 105 goals in 118 appearances, claiming back-to-back Saudi Pro League Golden Boots.

He already has five goals in as many matches this season as he continues to lead the line for Al-Nassr.

The 1,000-Goal Dream

Remarkably, Ronaldo remains as ambitious as ever.

Having already passed the 950-goal mark, he has publicly set himself the extraordinary target of 1,000 career goals before retirement.

With his focus, discipline and commitment to rest and recovery, few would bet against him reaching that milestone.

