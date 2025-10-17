Ben Foster explains why Cristiano Ronaldo skipped Man United nights out
Table of Contents
|Photo: Getty Images
Foster, who shared a dressing room with Ronaldo for two seasons before the Portuguese star's 2009 move to Real Madrid, said the forward's total focus on football was the key to his incredible longevity.
Speaking on talkSPORT Breakfast, the former England keeper explained that Ronaldo avoided social events to protect both his image and his career.
He's not a drinker. Ronnie has got no inkling to want to get involved.Ronaldo's Relentless Routine
He knew what it was. He knew that there would be people trying to expose him or take pictures or get him in an uncompromising anything. So it just wasn't something that interested him.
Foster added that Ronaldo's professionalism was unmatched from the very start of his United career.
He was always on it. First one in, last one to leave. He was that guy.Ronaldo joined United in 2003 as a teenager from Sporting Lisbon and quickly became one of the world's most feared forwards.
Even I would get there sometimes earlier, he's already been there; he's already had all his rubs, his massages, he's in the gym activating, he's doing all his prehab, rehab work.
In six years under Sir Alex Ferguson, he scored 118 goals in 292 appearances, winning three Premier League titles, a Champions League, two League Cups, an FA Cup and the 2008 Ballon d'Or.
Foster said it was no surprise that Ferguson often spoke glowingly about Ronaldo, describing him as "definitely the teacher's pet" - but for good reason.
It wasn't preferential treatment, though, as it was so obvious how good he was, streets ahead of everyone else. You didn't need to give him that, he was just better.Longevity Built on Discipline
Now 40 and still playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo remains football's ultimate example of dedication.
After scoring twice for Portugal in a recent 2-2 draw with Hungary, he became the all-time top scorer in World Cup qualifying, taking his career total to 948 goals - more than any male player in history.
And Foster believes Ronaldo's success sends a message to aspiring players everywhere.
I think it was Riyad Mahrez, they asked him if he would be playing in the next World Cup in four years' time and he kind of laughed it off and he said, "I'm not Cristiano Ronaldo."
But it's right though, nobody else can do this, what Cristiano has done, this level, maintain this level for this long. He is a freak but it's good to see.
What it does go to show is for any young kids out there watching or listening, if you really apply yourself, if you really dedicate yourself and you really want something so badly, you can have such a big longevity in the game as well.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Cristiano Ronaldo should've joined Man City in 2021, says Man Utd legend
- Cristiano Ronaldo could've signed for Barcelona before Man Utd
- How Carlo Ancelotti convinced Cristiano Ronaldo to play centre-forward
- Ex-Man Utd assistant gives insight into Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial exit
- How Walter Smith's training plan sparked Cristiano Ronaldo transformation at Man United
Post a Comment