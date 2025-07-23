img
Cristiano Ronaldo should've joined Man City in 2021, says Man Utd legend

Photo: AP
Cristiano Ronaldo's emotional return to Manchester United in 2021 may have thrilled fans at the time, but not everyone believed it was the right move.

Now, United legend Gary Pallister has delivered a blunt verdict, saying Ronaldo should have joined Manchester City instead.

After weeks of speculation in August 2021 linking him with Pep Guardiola's side, Ronaldo stunned the football world by re-signing for United - the club where he first became a global superstar between 2003 and 2009.

Speaking to BetVictor, the former United defender explained:
Cristiano Ronaldo will never be forgotten for what he did in his first spell.

The second spell, I never thought it was a good idea for him to come back at that time.

Looking at it from afar, he would have been far better off signing, if indeed Man City were interested, for City.

I think he would have gone on to score a lot of goals for Man City if he'd have gone there.
Wrong Time, Wrong Team

Ronaldo's return generated huge hype, and he still managed 27 goals in 54 appearances during his second spell at Old Trafford.

However, tensions grew behind the scenes, and his relationship with manager Erik ten Hag broke down.

United terminated his contract in November 2022 following a controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

Pallister, who played nearly 350 games for the Red Devils, believes Ronaldo's second stint didn't just fall short - it potentially damaged the legacy he left behind from his earlier years under Sir Alex Ferguson.
I think he chose the wrong time to come back to Manchester United and it probably has affected that reputation that he built up.

But looking at the club right now, you can understand his frustrations at the time.
Ronaldo's Future Now in Saudi Arabia

Now 40, Ronaldo has committed to Al-Nassr, signing a lucrative two-year extension this summer.

Despite speculation over a potential move elsewhere, the Portugal icon is gearing up for a fresh campaign in the Saudi Pro League, where he remains one of the most marketable and high-profile figures in global football.

