Guadalajara's Borja Díaz goes viral for Sergio Ramos lookalike moment vs Barcelona
Instead, the Guadalajara midfielder became an unexpected social media sensation after viewers spotted his uncanny resemblance to Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos.
Whilst Barcelona's victory at Guadalajara was already well covered, the match produced a bizarre subplot that quickly caught fire online.
Football fans across the world were left doing double takes as Díaz lined up against Barça, with many initially convinced they were watching Ramos himself.
An Uncanny Resemblance
You're telling me this ISN'T Sergio Ramos??? pic.twitter.com/4FuzTfeiF5— LBW (@losblancoswrld) December 17, 2025
From the hairstyle and beard to facial structure and mannerisms, the likeness was striking enough to confuse even seasoned supporters.
Although Díaz is 34 and Ramos is 39, the five-year age gap did little to diminish the visual similarity.
Social media was flooded with comparisons, memes and jokes as fans slowly realised it was not the iconic Madrid captain they were watching.
Ramos, of course, is not plying his trade in the Spanish lower leagues.
The legendary defender has recently been playing for Mexican side Monterrey, though his contract has now expired following their elimination in the Liga MX semi-finals earlier this month.
Ironic Timing Against BarcelonaThe resemblance felt even more surreal given the opposition.
Barcelona are fierce rivals of Madrid, and Ramos is famously outspoken about his dislike of the Catalan giants following years of fiery Clásicos.
Adding to the coincidence, Guadalajara is located just 30 miles from Madrid, making the illusion even more convincing when Díaz appeared on screen in a familiar setting against one of Ramos' most famous adversaries.
Footballing Reality Sets InWhilst the resemblance dominated online discussion, Díaz's role on the pitch is very different.
Unlike the hard-tackling centre-back Ramos became famous for, Díaz operates as an attacking midfielder.
Guadalajara gave a spirited performance, holding the reigning La Liga and Copa del Rey champions to a goalless draw for 76 minutes.
Barcelona eventually broke the deadlock through Andreas Christensen, before Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford sealed a 2-0 win deep into stoppage time to send Barça into the round of 16.
Ramos' Future Still UncertainWith his Monterrey contract now expired, Ramos remains a free agent and has been heavily linked with a return to European football in January.
Whilst fans briefly mistook Díaz for the Spanish icon, Ramos' next move remains one of the more intriguing storylines of the upcoming transfer window.
For Díaz, though, the night will be remembered less for the scoreline and more for the moment he accidentally convinced the football world that Sergio Ramos had turned out for Guadalajara.
