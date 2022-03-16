Who will takeover Chelsea amid Roman Abramovich's sanctions

Chelsea.
The Blues are on the market after the UK government froze Abramovich's assets, which include the current European Champions.
Premier League bosses want to push through a deal after the Russian oligarch was sanctioned by the British Government and disqualified from being a director on Chelsea's board.
American bank Raine have been appointed to find a buyer and they will then be expected to apply for a Government licence to broker the deal, whilst Ministers will oversee the takeover with the prime objective of ensuring that Abramovich does not profit in any way.
It is understood that all of Nick Candy, Todd Boehly's consortium and others like Muhsin Bayrak and the Saudi Media group are set to be in the running to be the next in line at Stamford Bridge.
It remains to be seen as to who will be the next owner of Chelsea but with the club's bank accounts being frozen, a sale will have to happen sooner rather than later to avoide financial turmoil
