Kaká opens up on divorce amid ex-wife's bizarre claims

Former Brazil and AC Milan star Kaká has spoken out about his divorce in 2015, following a bizarre claim made by his ex-wife.
Kaká and Caroline Celico were once a prominent couple in the football world.
They met as teenagers and were together for many years before getting married in 2005.
Ten years after their marriage, they parted ways with none of them saying the reason for their divorce until Sunday when a purported quote attributed to Caroline went viral.
Kaká never betrayed me. He always treated me well and he gave me a wonderful family.
But I was not happy, something was missing. The problem was that he was too perfect for me.
This revelation sparked discussions about relationship dynamics, with many expressing disbelief and amusement at the idea of someone being divorced for being too perfect.
However, Caroline has debunked the viral statement surrounding the cause of their separation on her Instagram story.
For those who haven't heard from me for a long time... or have never heard before.
And are UNFORTUNATELY hearing some fake news and FAKE quotes. Let me update you:
I got divorced almost 10 years ago, from those 14 years of relationship there are 2 lovely teenagers.
It's been almost 8 years. I am with my husband Eduardo, and we are having our first child next month.
I have a lot of respect for my lifetime story, and I am very grateful for everything I have lived so far. My ex-husband and I found a healthy way to raise our children, and I'm so grateful for this.
Please be welcome to my social media, which is a place I share about many subjects, such as family, work and spirituality, with a lot of respect and love.
And Kaká has now broken his silence in a podcast, and revealed the real reason why his marriage collapsed.
In 2015 I was married, and my wife at the time decided she didn't want to be married anymore.
She said, "I'm not happy and I attribute my unhappiness to marriage."
I was living in the United States, and she asked to go back to Brazil.
Her words were, "I want to go back to Brazil, I want to live there and I don't want to be married anymore."
After their split, the former Real Madrid forward struggled to deal with the divorce, as it conflicted with his Christian values.
I did everything I could to prevent the divorce from happening, because that's where the Christian's conflict arises.
I stayed single for a year, trying to assimilate the situation and dealing with it as a Christian, talking to the pastors, because the Bible tells you not to get divorced and I was there, getting divorced.
Both Caroline and Kaká have moved on. Caroline, 36, married businessman Eduardo Scarpa Julião in 2021.
Meanwhile, Kaká began dating Brazilian model Carolina Dias in 2017, with their engagement announced earlier this year. They also have a one-year-old daughter together.
