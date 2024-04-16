Model girlfriend made Brazil prodigy sign dating CONTRACT

Brazilian teenage sensation Endrick and his model girlfriend Gabriely Miranda have revealed they did sign a self-described "dating contract" that they both agreed to.
Since going public with their relationship last year, the young couple have been very much talked about by fans.
READ MORE: Shakira takes fresh dig at ex-husband Gerard Piqué
And now, Gabriely, 21, has made quite an interesting revelation about her relationship with the 17-year-old Palmeiras superstar.
In an interview with PodDelas podcast, the Nutrition student and model confirmed that they both agreed to sign an agreement when they started dating.
READ MORE: Robert Lewandowski's wife had offer to enter MMA
The details of the contract aren't public, but apparently it's not about how long they have to date.
It's true, we have a dating contract. It's not a time contract.
There is a contract that has email, ID, has his signature, has my signature, has everything.
Apparently, the contract have some strict prohibitions.
It is extremely forbidden to argue or fight in front of others, and you cannot have a drastic change in personality and behaviour. We can't sleep or go out fighting.
Endrick thought he had done something wrong when he found out that his girlfriend wanted to make a dating contract.
At the time she was doing it, I thought she was very angry with me, because she took a long time to do it. It was an hour, and she didn't answer me.
I said, "I did some shit." Of nowhere she sent a contract, she really made a contract.
Whoever doesn’t comply with this, at the end of the month, has to give what the other person wants.
Like, I asked for an Apple headset, and she gave it to me.
Great prominence as a striker for Palmeiras, Endrick is scheduled to join Real Madrid in July this year upon turning 18.
READ MORE: Endrick 'seriously considered' Chelsea before choosing Real Madrid
As Endrick lines up to board a flight to Madrid, here is to hoping that Gabriely moves with him.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.