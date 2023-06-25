Robert Lewandowski's wife had offer to enter MMA

The wife of Robert Lewandowski, Anna, has been the subject of speculation about a potential career in the world of Mixed Martial Arts.
The 34-year-old has a remarkable 38 karate medals to her name across both national and international levels.
Her background in karate and her interest in the MMA suggest that it is a possibility.
Speaking on WojewódzkiKędzierski podcast, the fitness guru revealed a meeting she had with the boss of the KSW (Polish MMA organisation), Slawomir Peszko.
I had a coffee with the owner of KSW, and he told me to try something new. He told me it was two years of preparation.
However, the idea is not something her husband is keen on.
I left the meeting and an hour later, this information appeared in that my husband heard about it in the press and asked me, "Anna, what are you doing, what are these articles?"
One day I told Robert that if I were not his wife, I would probably participate in such an event.
It remains to be seen whether Anna will ever make her MMA debut.